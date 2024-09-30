Dikembe Mutombo Dead at 58 Due to Brain Cancer

Dikembe Mutombo at the Aspire4Sport Congress in Doha. e1397182141750

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has passed away at the age of 58. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Mutombo died due to brain cancer.

NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family.



Born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1966, Mutombo moved to the U.S. on a scholarship to attend Georgetown University. There, he quickly established himself as a defensive powerhouse. His 7’2″ frame and 7’6″ wingspan made him a dominant shot blocker, a skill that would define his NBA career.

Mutombo was selected fourth overall in the 1991 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. Throughout his 18-year career, he played for six teams, including the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets. Known for his finger-wagging gesture after blocking shots, Mutombo was an eight-time All-Star and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, solidifying his status as one of the best defenders of all time. He retired in 2009 with 3,289 career blocks, ranking second in NBA history.

Off the court, Mutombo is equally known for his philanthropic efforts. In 1997, he established the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation to improve health care in his native Congo. One of his most significant contributions was building the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, named after his late mother, in Kinshasa.

Mutombo’s contributions to basketball were honored in 2015 when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His legacy, defined by his defensive brilliance and humanitarian work, inspires athletes and advocates worldwide.