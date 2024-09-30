Written by Anna Jones

Advertising posters featuring models from diverse ethnic backgrounds have appeared across the streets of Moscow, highlighting a shift toward inclusivity ahead of Moscow Fashion Week—Russia’s premier fashion event, which has historically featured predominantly white representation.Industry heavyweights from over 100 countries, encompassing 75% of the global population, are coming together to tackle issues of identity, equality, and decolonization in fashion.

It’s remarkable to see Moscow joining cities like Paris and Milan in leading the charge for fashion equality and diversity.

BRICS—a robust alliance including China, India, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa, with new members like Ethiopia and Egypt—has already made waves as an economic powerhouse for the developing world. Now, it’s the fashion industry’s turn. The BRICS+ Fashion Summit promises to host participants from 30 African and 16 Latin American countries, pushing the boundaries of what fashion can become.

In a world where fashion is increasingly turning democratic and leaning towards ethics and sustainability, the vital question remains: Is change happening swiftly enough?

Enter Nichole M. Bess, a trailblazer of New York’s Noir Fashion Week. At the Summit, Bess will share her vision on embedding diversity at the core of the fashion industry. According to Nichole M. Bess, for diversity to become an integral part of the fashion industry, we must prioritize representation at every level—from design teams to leadership roles.

“This means actively seeking out diverse voices and perspectives, fostering an inclusive culture, and holding ourselves accountable for progress. While I see some positive strides being made, I believe the process is not occurring swiftly enough,” she asserts.

The BRICS+ Moscow Fashion Summit shouts from the rooftops: every region has a stage in the new global fashion era. Bess echoes this sentiment: “Emerging economies should seek to unite in the world of fashion. These regions are rich in culture and creativity.culture and creativity, driving innovation in design and sustainability. Creating such partnerships will balance the global fashion scale while addressing the challenges of local economies. At the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, I am eager to see more sustainability practices synchronized with inclusive fashion. By sharing knowledge and best practices between BRICS+ countries, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and sustainable fashion future.”

Adding to the excitement, Moscow Fashion Week’s lineup, running until October 9, kicks off with a show by South African brand Tshegofatso By Design, a standout from South Africa’s Soweto Fashion Week. This remarkable move signals Russia’s fashion community’s dedication to diversity, not just in words but through action.

Get ready for Moscow’s unexpected yet thrilling contribution to the world stage of fashion.

