On Saturday, September 28, the prestigious global breaking competition (known as breakdancing), Red Bull BC One, concluded its 2024 U.S. season with its Cypher USA held in Los Angeles.

For the first time in Red Bull BC One history, Venice Beach set the stage as breakers from across the country—both legends and rising stars—gathered to leave their mark on the nation’s most distinguished breaking competition. B-boys and b-girls were judged by a panel of elite breakers: Olympic Gold Medalist Ami Yuasa (B-Girl Ami), Olympian Lee-Lou Demierre (B-Boy Lee) from the renowned crew The Ruggeds, legendary B-Girl and former Team USA coach Bonita Saldana (B-Girl Bonita), and East LA native Ronnie Ruen (B-Boy Ruen), who determined who would go on to claim the coveted Red Bull BC One Championship titles. The competition followed two regional cyphers in Denver and Philadelphia.

Following breaking’s debut on the world’s biggest sporting stage, the event delivered an authentic, real, and raw representation of breaking culture. Against the stunning Pacific Ocean backdrop, 2700 attendees crowded the boardwalk as regional champions and wildcard invitees faced off in a high-energy, 16-bracket knockout tournament, showcasing the creativity, explosiveness, and joy that define world-class breaking.

After a fierce final battle, B-Girl La Vix claimed victory over A+. In the b-boy bracket, Icey-Ives triumphed, beating out Hijack in the final round.

Both La Vix and Icey Ives will represent the United States at the 21st edition of the Red Bull BC One World Final in the vibrant heart of Rio de Janeiro, where they will have a chance to etch their names in breaking history.

At the event, two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion and Olympic medalist B-Boy Victor (Victor Montalvo) was surprised with a Certificate of Recognition by the City of Los Angeles and the 11th Council District. The honor was presented on stage by Juan Fregoso on behalf of Los Angeles City Councilmember, Traci Park, for his career accomplishments.

Leading up to the National Final, the Los Angeles community came together for the Red Bull BC One Camp USA, featuring three days of workshops, exhibition battles, panels, and activities. The lineup included an immersive hip-hop dance workshop, a Footwoorkerz battle, and an epic 2v2 mixed-style showdown featuring both breaking and popping.

With a legacy that spans over two decades, Red Bull has been involved in the breaking community since the start. It all began with the trailblazing Lords of the Floor, a competition resurrected this year ahead of breaking’s debut on the global sporting stage. Today, Red Bull BC One stands as the premier platform for competition, mentorship, cyphers, community jams, and programming—continuing to nurture the art form and support its community as they evolve and push new boundaries.