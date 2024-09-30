On Monday evening, the Hip Hop Caucus, a national nonprofit that merges art, activism, and hip-hop culture, celebrated the Green Carpet Premiere of the short film UNDERWATER PROJECTS during Climate Week in New York. The event saw the presence of Hip Hop Caucus President & CEO Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., Managing Director and COO Liz Havstad, and notable environmental advocates such as sustainability activist Anya Dillard.

Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr. and Elizabeth Yeampierre

UNDERWATER PROJECTS, narrated by comedian Wanda Sykes and directed by Liz Havstad, explores the dangers of coastal urban flooding in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, where the world’s largest naval base is threatened by rising sea levels. The film highlights how insufficient flood walls in the area leave vulnerable communities—like a nearby housing project and historic African American neighborhood—exposed. Combining live action with animation, the film profiles local leaders working to develop climate resilience plans. It’s available for viewing at WeShallBreathe.com.

Samata Pattinson and JaRel Clay

The premiere followed the virtual “We Shall Breathe” Summit, which kicked off Climate Week. The summit spotlighted the intersecting challenges of climate justice, economic inequality, and voting rights, especially from the perspectives of Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities in the U.S. South and the Global South. Musical performances included Jade Novah, rapper Yellopain, and AY Young.

Advertisement

Samata Pattinson, JaRel Clay, and Deirdre Mama D Love

In addition to the NYC premiere, Hip Hop Caucus is organizing community screenings of UNDERWATER PROJECTS in key locations across the country. For those who missed it, a recap of the summit and the green carpet premiere is available for viewing on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Samata Pattinson

As part of their ongoing advocacy, Hip Hop Caucus also launched the Respect My Vote! campaign, aimed at mobilizing Gen Z voters, voters of color, and returning citizens ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election. You can watch the campaign trailer below.