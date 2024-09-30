Legendary Music Mogul Jermaine Dupri Presents A SoSo R&B Experience, an unforgettable night of R&B music on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia. The star-studded lineup features live performances from today’s hottest R&B artists including Muni Long, DVSN, Eric Bellinger, Vedo, and Jermaine Dupri himself with special surprise guests and a “Ladies Love R&B” presentation from songwriters and producers Bryan-Michael Cox and Keith Thomas rounding out the evening.

“R&B music is making a huge comeback, and I wanted to put together a show to celebrate that,” said Jermaine Dupri, music legend and CEO of SoSo Def Recordings. “A SoSo R&B Experience is going to be an amazing night of intimate performances and collaborations from some of the genre’s brightest stars.”

As founder of SoSo Def Recordings, Jermaine Dupri, a Grammy Award winner, has worked with and developed many of music’s biggest stars including Mariah Carey, Usher, TLC, Xscape, and more. His imprint, SoSo Def, has been instrumental in launching the careers of artists like Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Kris Kross, and Anthony Hamilton. His ability to stay connected to the cultural zeigiest is why he continues to remain relevant and develop new talent which is evident with the recent success of Ari Lennox’s “Pressure” becoming her highest charting solo single and Muni Long’s global and viral smash “Made for Me.”

Tickets for the SoSo R&B Experience are on sale now at VarietyEnt.net. starting at $55 and gates open at 3 p.m. with the show starting at 5 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to experience an unforgettable night of R&B music from some of the genre’s hottest stars and today’s reigning hitmakers. For more information, visit VarietyEnt.net.

A SoSo Def R&B Experience arrives on the heels of Jermaine Dupri announcing an exciting, new SoSo Def Internship in partnership with Emory University. Dupri made the announcement during the keynote session of the inaugural Ideas Festival on Sept. 20.