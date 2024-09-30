The YSL RICO trial of Young Thug and company just made headlines yet again. The Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, presiding has voiced her adamant frustration with the prosecution.

It all went down today (September 30), during the trial’s unfathomable 138th day, Judge Whitaker sharply criticized the state for allegedly prolonging the case and developing it in unclear and potentially deceptive ways.

Get this, her fiery remarks came in response to a new motion for a mistrial, which the defense has been pushing for throughout the trial.

“I can’t figure out what it is,” Judge Whitaker began in a scathing critique of the prosecution. “If it’s disingenuous… I mean, I don’t want to malign the prosecutor standing in front of me right now. So I’m not going to say the possible things that it could be. But it is baffling to me that somebody with the number of years of experience that you have, time after time after time, continues to seemingly purposefully hide the ball to the extent that you possibly can for as long as you possibly can. And I really don’t want to believe that it is purposeful.”

Oh but wait, she didn’t hold back when she continued, “But honestly, after a certain number of times, you start to wonder how it could be anything but that. Unless it is just that you are so unorganized that you are throwing this case together as you try it. And I am sorry to say that. But this case is being made much more difficult for everybody because of the haphazard way in which it is being presented. I’m going to take a recess for a few minutes. I’ll have a ruling when I get back.”

Despite her scathing criticism, Judge Whitaker ultimately denied the defense’s motion for a mistrial. While the defense may still attempt to file another motion, her strong rebuke of the prosecution indicates her growing dissatisfaction with how the case has been handled.

So anyway you slice it, the judge is clearly not happy about how the prosecution is handling the case but no mistrial means the show will go on.