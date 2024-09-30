Comedian Keegan-Michael Key has opened up about the changing dynamic between him and his former comedy partner, Jordan Peele, admitting that they don’t see each other as much anymore—a situation Key calls “a tragedy.”

Speaking with People, Key, 53, fondly recalled the early days of his partnership with Peele, 45, which began when they both starred on MADtv in 2004. “It was a thrilling time in my life,” Key said. “We were sharing a mind.” The two bonded over their mutual comedic influences and their time at Chicago’s Second City, which created a unique synergy that would later fuel their Emmy-winning sketch comedy series Key & Peele.

“When we were on camera, it was alchemy,” Key explained. “It was just like, ‘Why is this working?’”

However, in the nearly ten years since Key & Peele ended its run in 2015, their paths have diverged. “We don’t see each other that often anymore, which is, to me, a tragedy,” Key revealed. While they’ve reunited for projects like the 2016 action-comedy Keanu and voiced characters together in Toy Story 4 and Wendell & Wild, life has taken them in different directions. Peele has found success in horror, while Key has pursued more dramatic roles.

“His desire was to start exploring the horror genre, and my desire was to do more dramatic work,” Key said. With Peele based in Los Angeles and Key living in New York City, the physical distance also plays a part in their separation.

Despite this evolution, Key acknowledged that the foundation they built with Key & Peele was crucial for both of them: “We needed that first platform.” Although their personal and professional journeys have led them down different paths, their collaborative magic remains a huge part of both their legacies.