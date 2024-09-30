Daddy Yankee has been busy lately. The Godfather of reggaeton is promoting a new docuseries Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World which in addition to Daddy Yankee, will bring together some of the genre’s biggest names, including Ivy Queen, and Bad Bunny, to recount the rise of reggaeton from its underground roots to its current global dominance.

Get this, the docuseries will premiere on October 3 on Peacock. It’s being branded as a four-part series is directed by Omar Acosta (Mixtape) and executive produced by Daddy Yankee.

The series seems intriguing and long overdo considering the global impact of the music genre. It will trace reggaeton’s evolution from its early days in the barrios of Puerto Rico to its worldwide commercial success, driven by influential artists like DJ Playero, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Vico C, and J Balvin.

“The project is important today because reggaetón has come such a long way,” Acosta told Billboard. He recalls his early days in Puerto Rico: “I remember when I was a kid… I’d run into Playero, and I would ask him for tapes. First, he would give me mixtapes with hip-hop or house music. And once he gave me a tape of local kids singing, and it was very raw, but to see it go from that to this global phenomenon. It’s important to tell the story of reggaetón because I don’t know that people understand that impact… it’s been generational at this point.”

Diving deeper, Acosta collaborated closely with Daddy Yankee over the past five years to bring the docuseries to fruition.

“We would sit together when I was cutting and editing, and I would see him thinking of the process almost like making a song,” Acosta shared. “He’d tell me, ‘the rhythm in this part here should be more like this.’ It was a great collaboration.”

Check out the trailer for Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World below.