Mary J. Blige Announces 2025 ‘The For My Fans Tour’ with NE-YO and Mario

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated artist Mary J. Blige, known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” has announced her 2025 The For My Fans Tour with special guests NE-YO and Mario. The tour celebrates the love and gratitude Blige feels for her life, family, and devoted fans, and follows the release of her highly anticipated new album Gratitude on November 15.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on January 30 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. It will hit major cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York before concluding on April 14 at Boston’s TD Garden. The tour will feature fan favorites and tracks from her upcoming album. In August, Blige dropped Gratitude’s lead single, “Breathing,” featuring rapper Fabolous.

Fans can expect exclusive VIP packages and experiences on this tour, ranging from premium seating options to access to the VIP Lounge and exclusive merchandise. For more details, visit vipnation.com.

Ahead of the album release and tour, Blige will receive one of the highest honors in music — induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on October 19 in Cleveland as part of the Class of 2024.

Tickets for The For My Fans Tour go on sale starting with artist presales on Tuesday, October 1. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program starting Wednesday, October 2, at 10 AM local time until Thursday, October 3. General ticket sales begin on Friday, October 4, at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com.

This tour marks a celebratory moment in Blige’s career, as the tour and album reflect her enduring connection to fans and her ever-evolving artistry.

MARY J. BLIGE – THE FOR MY FANS TOUR 2025 DATES:

Thu Jan 30 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Fri Jan 31 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Mon Feb 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Feb 06 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Feb 08 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Feb 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Feb 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Feb 21 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Mar 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Fri Mar 07 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Mar 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Mar 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Mar 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Mar 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Mar 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Mon Mar 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Mar 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Mar 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Wed Apr 02 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Apr 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Apr 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu Apr 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Apr 11 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Apr 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden