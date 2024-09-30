Grammy and Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated, “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige announced her 2025 “The For My Fans Tour” with special guests NE-YO and Mario. The tour comes on the heels of her new album “Gratitude,” releasing on November 15. The tour and album are a celebration of the love and gratitude that Mary has towards her life, family, friends, and her beloved fans.



Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on January 30 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC making stops across North America in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and more before wrapping up in Boston, MA at TD Garden on April 14.

“I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” said Mary J. Blige. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album “Gratitude” on November 15th ahead of this tour is really special to me.”

Blige will release her new studio album, “Gratitude,” on Friday, November 15th, through her own Beautiful Life Productions and in partnership with 300 Entertainment. In August, she dropped the first single off the album, “Breathing” featuring Fabolous.

Ahead of both the album release and tour, Blige will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the class of 2024 on October 19th in Cleveland.

MARY J. BLIGE – THE FOR MY FANS TOUR 2025 DATES:

Thu Jan 30 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Fri Jan 31 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Mon Feb 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Feb 06 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Feb 08 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Feb 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Feb 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Feb 21 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tue Feb 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Mar 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Fri Mar 07 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Mar 08 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Mar 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Mar 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Mar 19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Mar 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Mon Mar 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Mar 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Mar 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Wed Apr 02 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Apr 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Apr 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu Apr 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Apr 11 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Apr 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden