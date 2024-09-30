Houston rapper Maxo Kream is set to release his highly anticipated new album Personification on November 8th. Known for his raw lyricism and evolving artistry, Maxo has remained true to himself throughout his decade-long career. The album will be available on all digital platforms and vinyl via his own label, Stomp Down, and is currently available for pre-save.

Personification marks Maxo’s first full-length project since Weight of the World in 2021 and its 2022 deluxe edition. The album explores Maxo’s life and career through the lens of three distinct personas that have shaped his artistic journey. Trigga Maxo represents his early days as a gritty street rapper, characterized by hits like “Cell Boomin” and the #MAXO187 project. This persona reflects the raw, underground Houston sound that helped Maxo break into the rap scene.

The second persona, Punken, named after Maxo’s childhood nickname and his 2018 album, reflects his growth into a more refined artist and storyteller. Tracks like “Grannies” and albums like Brandon Banks showcased Maxo’s ability to craft elevated narratives, solidifying him as one of rap’s top lyricists.

Finally, Emekwanem, Maxo’s real name, represents his present self—a business owner, family man, and artist focused on building a lasting legacy. This persona integrates the street grit of Trigga Maxo with the wisdom and growth of Punken. Fans got a glimpse of this evolution in the single “No Then You A Hoe,” a heartfelt tribute to his late father.

With Personification, Maxo Kream is set to offer an introspective and authentic look into his life, blending his past and present with an eye on the future.

Previously, Maxo returned with his latest single, “Cracc Era,” enlisting friend and frequent collaborator Tyler, The Creator. Known for his gritty storytelling and dark soundscapes, Maxo’s two-stepping flow brings the underworld to life over a beat that channels Tyler’s horrorcore era. Tyler sets the tone with eerie synths and relentless bass, while Maxo delivers raw verses, reflecting on his days before rap: “Way before I did this rappin’, I was out here jackin’ n****s.”

Tyler complements Maxo’s vivid tales with a tongue-twisting 16, adding his own twist to the grim soundscape: “Two-tone two door/Watchin’ Juno, you know/Who dem is when you see/N****s in them Unos.”

“Cracc Era” marks the duo’s second collaboration, following their 2021 track, “Big Persona.” The single continues Maxo’s streak in 2024, following releases like “Eye Know” and “Bang The Bus,” both produced by Surf Gang’s Evilgiane. Maxo’s music this year has been particularly reflective, using tracks like “No Then You a H*e” to honor his late father, Brandon Banks.

After shedding over 75 pounds, Maxo is in better physical and mental shape and gearing up for the release of his next album, a follow-up to his critically acclaimed Weight Of The World. Fans can expect more from the Texas titan as he navigates a new era in his career, blending past experiences with newfound clarity.