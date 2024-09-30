We didn’t have Sabrina Carpenter joking about Eric Adams on our bingo card. But that happened. Okay during her concert at Madison Square Garden, Sabrina Carpenter addressed the recent headlines involving her and the indictment of New York Mayor Eric Adams … Only in New York.

Okay, the controversy stems from Carpenter’s 2023 music video for “Feather,” which reportedly played a role in the mayor’s legal troubles. Smiling at the crowd, Carpenter joked, “Should we talk about how I got the Mayor indicted?”

Now get this, the moment, captured in a viral clip with nearly 100 million views, has further fueled speculation about the connection between the video and the mayor’s corruption investigation.

Advertisement

ourThe “Feather” video, filmed at a Brooklyn Catholic church, led to the dismissal of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello. It was claimed that the video’s controversial content contributed to the scandal involving Mayor Adams. Small world.

ICYMI, on September 23, the New York Post reported that federal investigators subpoenaed the church where the video was shot, focusing on ties between Gigantiello and Adams’ former chief of staff, Frank Carone. While the church has not directly linked the video to the investigation, it confirmed full cooperation with authorities.

What’s more, the “Feather” video was released in October, it faced immediate backlash from the Diocese of Brooklyn due to its provocative and violent imagery. Church officials even re-blessed the location and reprimanded Gigantiello. In response, Carpenter maintained that she had received proper permission to film there. Light-heartedly, she told Variety, “Jesus was a carpenter,” and even sported a T-shirt with that slogan during her Coachella performances.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams, is charged with bribery and fraud, and publicly denied the allegations.