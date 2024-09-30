As if the snowball effect in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking and racketeering case couldn’t get any worse, the Bad Boy mogul could be facing more charges as a grand jury has heard sworn testimony from a sex worker.

According to a report from TMZ, jurors heard statements from another male escort who was allegedly hired by Diddy to be a part of one of his now infamous “freak offs”. The grand jury interrogated the sex worker about his travel and whether or not he crossed state lines. Questions were also asked about payments for sex, specifically whether the man was paid in cash or via wire transfer.

Prosecutors are speaking to more witnesses as they are considering filing more charges in a superseding indictment.

This is the second male sex worker to come forward in this case since Diddy’s arrest earlier this month.

Prosecutors met with a male sex worker last week who gave them video footage from one of the freak offs and signed a proffer agreement, meaning they can offer evidence without being at risk of incriminating themselves. According to the report, the man flew from Atlanta to Miami in May 2023 and had sex with an unnamed woman while Diddy watched and recorded the encounter.

The prosecution claim that these freak offs were not consensual and that Diddy used drugs, violence, threats and blackmail to force women into having sex, while also sending for the male sex workers across state and international lines.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo has concedes that all of the sexual encounters were consensual.

“These are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do. We can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people,” he said to reporters.

When asked if Diddy would be taking the stand in his trial, Agnifilo said, “I don’t know that I can keep him off the stand. I think he is very eager to tell his story and I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video,” the attorney said. “I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us.”