Alyssa Thomas came up clutch for the Connecticut Sun, hitting a key push shot with 12 seconds remaining to secure a 73-70 road win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of their WNBA Semifinal series. Thomas, who narrowly missed recording her fifth career playoff triple-double, finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Despite falling just short of the historic stat line, Thomas delivered when it mattered most. “It was a tough game, but we stayed composed and made the plays we needed to win,” said Thomas, whose basket sealed the victory.

Marina Mabrey was a standout for the Sun, leading all scorers with 20 points, including six three-pointers. “My teammates have a lot of faith in me, and AT does a great job finding me,” Mabrey said of her performance from beyond the arc. DeWanna Bonner added 10 points and 11 rebounds, marking her 83rd playoff appearance—a new WNBA record.

Minnesota was led by 2024 KIA WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier, who posted 19 points and 9 rebounds. Bridget Carleton chipped in with 17 points, and Alanna Smith had a strong defensive showing, blocking five shots.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, named Coach and Executive of the Year on Sunday, will look to regroup her team for Game 2 on Tuesday as they aim to even the series before heading to Connecticut.