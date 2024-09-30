Even if the infamous “Charlie Hustle” aka Pete Rose is made eligible to be inducted into Baseball’s Hall Of Fame in Cooperstown, it will now be a posthumous honor as the “hit king” passed away today(September 30) in his Las Vegas, Nevada home.

Mr. Rose was 83 years old.

Throughout his illustrious baseball career, which spanned almost 25 years not including managerial tenure, Rose is still the all-time MLB leader in base hits(4,256), surpassing Ty Cobb’s record almost 40 years ago(September 11, 1985) and won three World Series titles for the Philadelphia Phillies(1980) and of course, with the Reds for his hometown of Cincinnati(1975 and 1976). He was a 17x All-Star, received two Gold Glove Awards and was named the MVP in the National League and the World Series.

Rose received a lifetime ban from professional baseball(MLB) for gambling on Reds baseball games by the late Commissioner Bart Giammatti, who passed away just eight days after rendering his decision against Rose in 1989. Although Rose didn’t publicly admit to gambling on baseball until after he was convicted of tax evasion and spent several months in prison, he confessed in a 2004 book after long denying the allegations. He applied several times for reinstatement in order to make him eligible for the Hall of Fame, but was denied by current MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. Baseball did make an exception to the ban in 1999, allowing Rose to take the field as a member of MLB’s All-Century Team in a ceremony at Turner Field.

Rose will mostly be remembered on the diamond for his days in Cincinnati with the “Big Red Machine”, which included other legendary HOFers such as Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, Tony Perez, David Concepcion and Ken Griffey Sr., bringing two World Series titles to Cincy.

The Reds organization made a post on X tributing the late legend, captioning, “The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose.”

Nevertheless, one of the biggest debates in the history of professional sports is if Pete Rose should be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Albeit the media moment when an 81-year-old Rose tried to dodge a question from Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey about a sexual misconduct allegation from 1973 and the whole “Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe” comment, Rose will almost assuredly join his good friend Joe Morgan in the Hall.