The boxing world is saddened and shocked after the news was confirmed that top welterweight division fighter “King Mylik” Birdsong was shot and killed in L.A. in what appears to be classified as a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4:50 pm on Sunday at West 87th Street and Denker Avenue, south of West Manchester Avenue in South Central, according to reports from the LAPD. According to the report, Birdsong was standing outside a vehicle with his girlfriend inside when another vehicle approached. Police describe the suspects as five men in a black SUV.

“The victim then ran towards his residence [when] two suspects from the vehicle started chasing him while shooting at him,” said an LAPD spokesperson to local reporters. Birdsong fell to the ground in the driveway, the spokesperson said. First responders arrived and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Birdsong, 31, was a professional boxing contender known as “King Malik”, who at one time was known for his undefeated record. He had a record of 15-1-1 with 10 knock-outs and was the reigning World Boxing Foundation International Welterweight champion.

The L.A. native’s next scheduled fight was set for Oct. 26 against Gor Yeritsyan at the Commerce Casino.