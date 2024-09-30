Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Liberty made a statement in Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Semifinals, defeating the defending champion Las Vegas Aces 87-77 at home on Sunday. Nearly a year after the Aces ended the Liberty’s season by clinching back-to-back titles in the 2023 Finals, New York came out determined, led by stellar performances from Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones.

Stewart, who finished with 34 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, was unstoppable from the start, putting up 20 points by halftime. “I wanted to come out and set the tone, be aggressive, and take what the defense was giving me,” Stewart said after the game. Her offensive dominance helped New York build an early double-digit lead, and they never looked back.

Ionescu added 21 points and five assists, while Jones contributed a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, solidifying New York’s advantage over the Aces.

Reflecting on last year’s Finals loss, Stewart noted her growth since that defeat. “I’ve just kind of grown from it, had a lot of time to reflect on it—how I can be better, how to handle things collectively better. I don’t forget who I am and what I can do.”

The Liberty holds a 1-0 series lead as they aim to dethrone the Aces and move closer to their first WNBA Championship. Game 2 of the Semifinals is set for later this week in New York.