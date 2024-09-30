Before the start of the doubleheader at Truist Park against the Atlanta Braves, the Mets knew one thing; all they needed to win was ONE game to clinch a playoff spot. Both teams knew that whoever won the first game would have an advantage since they will have already planted their flag in the playoffs. Well, the Amazin’ Mets did not have any intention of losing game 161 of their regular season, edging the Braves 8-7, scoring their eight runs in the last two innings of the game and securing their Wild Card berth. Atlanta clapped back in Game 2, shutting out the Mets 3-0 and securing their Wild Card berth as well.

The 89th win of the year by the skin of their teeth is right on time for a team that was 11 games under .500 before June. The Mets seemed to be losing their grip on a playoff berth when Mets MVP Francisco Lindor was benched for a back injury, but he was in the lineup at the right time in Game 1, blasting a two-run shot off Pierce Johnson in the ninth inning. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies almost foiled the spoil for the Mets in the eighth, belting a two-bagger with the bases loaded off Maton.

The Braves had no plans of being swept at home to cap the regular season, jumping in the lead in the first inning. The Braves didn’t allow the Mets to score one run thanks to Grant Holmes who posted up 4Ks on the mound for Atlanta in four innings and RHP Daysbel Hernandez, who took the win.

Below is the updated bracket for MLB postseason

The Mets will be back in Milwaukee to play the Brewers while the Braves will fly to San Diego to take on the Padres this week.