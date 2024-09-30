Trump’s New Policy for Crime Reduction Sounds Like ‘The Purge’ Movie: ‘One Really Violent Day’

While speaking in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump discussed reducing crime. He suggested that a policy like those in the film The Purge would solve the issue.
“If you had really violent day, with Mike Kelly, congressman Kelly in charge for one day,” Trump said. “A chain of events that’s so bad, one rough hour, I mean real rough, the word would get out and it would end immediately.”
You can hear it from Trump below.
Trump says his idea for stopping crime is to allow for “one really violent day”: “One rough hour, and I mean real rough…” pic.twitter.com/6XeVXL6R8b— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 29, 2024