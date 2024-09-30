News Politics

Trump’s New Policy for Crime Reduction Sounds Like ‘The Purge’ Movie: ‘One Really Violent Day’

September 30, 2024
Shawn Grant

While speaking in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump discussed reducing crime. He suggested that a policy like those in the film The Purge would solve the issue.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“If you had really violent day, with Mike Kelly, congressman Kelly in charge for one day,” Trump said. “A chain of events that’s so bad, one rough hour, I mean real rough, the word would get out and it would end immediately.”

You can hear it from Trump below.

Advertisement