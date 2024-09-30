There’s rap beef and then there’s rap vendettas. We’re not sure where this one falls. But there are reports that Drake is allegedly trying to block Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance through legal action, according to music manager Wack 100. This is coming from Wack, so let’s take it with a heavy grain of salt.

During a recent livestream, Wack claimed that Drake is attempting to get the NFL to “restrict” Kendrick’s performance, possibly due to a rivalry between the two rappers.

“He’s trying to get the NFL to restrict Kendrick,” Wack stated. He further claimed that Drake has served Kendrick with a cease-and-desist order to prevent him from performing his diss track “Not Like Us” during the halftime show.

Interestingly, it’s unclear how Drake could legally stop Kendrick from performing the track, especially since it has already been performed live and is available on streaming platforms. Wack did not disclose the source of his information but suggested that JAY-Z, who is involved in organizing the halftime show, would not allow Drake or the NFL to censor Kendrick.

ICYMI, Kendrick was recently announced as the halftime show performer for the 2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans. During the announcement, Kendrick was seen standing on a football field, throwing passes while making statements that some interpreted as subtle jabs at Drake. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Kendrick said, adding, “I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Still ICYMI, like were under a proverbial rock, during the promo video, Kendrick also said, “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship; no round twos,” which some thought was a reference to a clip Drake had previously shared, featuring NBA player Rasheed Wallace.

As we are sure most would imagine, Drake reportedly sides with those who believe Lil Wayne should have been chosen to perform at the Super Bowl, as the game will take place in Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans. Many fans had expected the New Orleans rap legend to take the halftime stage.