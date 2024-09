Photo by James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

There is no bigger New York sports fan than Spike Lee. As the New York Liberty got their semifinal series underway with the Las Vegas Aces, a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals, Lee exchanged words with Kelsey Plum.

Cameras picked up Lee and Plum exchanging words while the Liberty were up 14. And boy, Plum looks HEATED. Liberty won game 1 87-77, and Plum scored 24 points. You can see the moment below.