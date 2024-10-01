adidas Basketball Unveils Anthony Edwards 1 Mid “Light Purple” Colorway

adidas Basketball has officially revealed the Anthony Edwards 1 Mid “Light Purple” colorway, a new addition to the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s signature shoe line. Inspired by Minnesota icons who embrace the regal purple shade, the sneaker builds on Edwards’ rising success both on and off the court.
Designed for peak performance, the Anthony Edwards 1 Mid features cutting-edge technology to match the demands of explosive athletes. Key innovations include the Generative Support Wing, a distinct TPU design that provides stability and breathability, and Jet Boost technology, which enhances energy return and cushioning. Additionally, the shoe’s herringbone outsole offers superior traction for dynamic movement.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Mid “Light Purple” will retail for $120 and be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and retailers like Foot Locker and Champs Sports starting October 5, 2024.
To stay updated on the latest releases, including the upcoming Anthony Edwards 1 Low, visit adidas.com/Anthony_Edwards.