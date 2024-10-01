Beyoncé Teams Up with Levi’s for “REIIMAGINE” Campaign, Reviving Iconic Ads

Beyoncé has partnered with Levi’s in a new campaign titled “REIIMAGINE”, marking her latest creative venture with the iconic denim brand. Known for her inventive approach to art and culture, the Houston-born superstar will appear in a “series of chapters” aimed at reinventing some of Levi’s most memorable ads.

The first visual in the campaign, “Launderette”, is a modern twist on Levi’s classic 1985 commercial of the same name, which famously featured Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” The original ad’s revival in this campaign honors its impact, which helped Gaye’s track re-enter the Billboard charts nearly two decades after its initial release.

This collaboration draws from Beyoncé’s history with the brand, recalling her “Levii’s Jeans” lyrics on Cowboy Carter, and showcases her continued influence across fashion and music.

“REIIMAGINE” highlights Bey’s visionary storytelling, seamlessly blending nostalgia with fresh, forward-thinking concepts. Fans can expect more inventive chapters as the campaign rolls out, celebrating Levi’s legacy while cementing Beyoncé’s place as a cultural icon.