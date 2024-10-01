Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Kicks Off with Shaboozey Live Performance at DreamHack Atlanta

Get ready for an exciting weekend of Call of Duty®: Mobile as the 2024 World Championship by Snapdragon Pro Series kicks off on October 4th with a live performance from chart-topping artist Shaboozey. Known for his Billboard hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and a guest feature on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” Shaboozey is set to electrify fans with a performance to launch the Championship festivities online, in-game, and in-person at DreamHack Atlanta.

After months of intense qualifiers, the World Championship Finals will feature 16 top teams from around the globe battling for a share of the $1 million prize pool. The tournament is set to be one of the biggest esports events of the year.

Shaboozey, a longtime Call of Duty fan, shared his excitement: “To collaborate with the Call of Duty: Mobile team and celebrate the community with a show at the World Championships is something I’ve really been looking forward to. I can’t wait for October 4th in Atlanta.”

Fans can tune in live at 7:30 PM EST on Call of Duty: Mobile’s YouTube or Twitch channels, or attend live at DreamHack Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The weekend promises exciting matches, special news announcements, and in-game rewards for players who watch. Attendees can also visit the Call of Duty: Mobile Zombies-themed lounge at the Snapdragon Pro Series booth and get a sneak peek of the upcoming Season 9 – Orbital Raiders with a new Multiplayer mode, Hordepoint.

For tickets and more information, visit dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets and use code SPSCODM for 15% off.