Diddy Reportedly Facing Over 100 New Potential Lawsuits

When it rains, it pours, at least when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles. The disgraced mogul is facing potential lawsuits from over 100 individuals accusing him of sexual abuse and assault.

Here’s what we know. During a press conference on Tuesday, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee announced that he represents 120 accusers who are filing civil suits against the music mogul. The allegations include “violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, and sexual abuse of minors.”

This is what Buzbee declared, “We will expose the enablers who allowed this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

What’s more he added, “It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure we are right before we do that. These names will shock you.”

Naturally, in direct response, Combs’ legal team denied the allegations. Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolff, stated in an email to USA TODAY, “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.” She added that Combs looks forward to proving his innocence in court, where “the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Get this: Buzbee initially announced his intent to pursue claims against Combs on Saturday in an Instagram post, revealing that “many were minors” at the time of the alleged incidents. He wrote, “This group of brave individuals includes both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not.”

Like with all these accusations, Buzbee described the accusations as “gut-wrenching and heartbreaking,” stating, “The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak.”

Suppose you have any doubt in Buzbee’s legal capabilities. In that case, his firm has a history of handling high-profile cases, including a July lawsuit against R&B singer Chris Brown, as well as representing 22 women who sued Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct during massage sessions from early 2020 to March 2021.