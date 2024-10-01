Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour Breaks Record as Highest-Grossing Hip-Hop Tour Ever

@Champagne Papi on Instagram

Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour has officially become the highest-grossing hip-hop tour in history. The achievement was announced by Genius on Instagram, revealing that the 80-date tour grossed a staggering $320.5 million with 1.3 million tickets sold. Every show on the tour was sold out, solidifying Drake’s dominance in the music industry.

The tour featured an impressive lineup of guest performers, including 21 Savage, J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Sexyy Red, among others. Fans across North America packed venues to witness the superstar’s performances, making this tour a landmark moment in hip-hop history.

Drake’s success with It’s All A Blur sets a new benchmark for the genre, further cementing his status as one of the biggest artists in the world.

Advertisement