Drake’s Reps Deny Sending Kendrick Lamar Cease and Desist For ‘Not Like Us’ During Upcoming Super Bowl LIX

This is why you can’t believe everything you read, hear, and see on the World Wide Web. Drake’s representatives have reportedly denied allegations that he sent Kendrick Lamar a cease and desist order to stop him from performing the song “Not Like Us” at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

As we said in earlier reporting, take Wack’s claims with a heavy grain of salt. These rumors surfaced after Wack 100 suggested that Drake was attempting to prevent Lamar’s performance. Wack stated, “He’s trying to get the NFL to restrict Kendrick.”

Oh but wait, Wack later clarified his remarks, explaining that he was merely repeating information he had come across. “I read a fcking clip,” Wack said. “I wouldn’t know if Drake sent a cease and desist. Why? Because I don’t represent Kendrick in business or Drake in business, so I wouldn’t know if a cease and desist happened. All I did was read a fcking clip.”

Advertisement

Moreover, a rep for Drake reportedly responded to the claims, saying they are “not true.” The source added, “There was never any intention or plan to send a cease and desist to anyone.”

ICYMI, Kendrick Lamar, who is set to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, shared the news with fans earlier, introducing himself in a video: “What the deal everybody, my name is Kendrick Lamar… I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up?”

He continued and rather sarcastically, “I hope so. You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship, right? No round twos. I wouldn’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans [on] February 9, 2025. Wear your best dress too, even if you’re watching from home. Let’s go.”

Lamar also captioned the announcement with, “Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans. February 2025. #AppleMusicHalftime.”

Yea, well anyway, glad we got that cleared up.