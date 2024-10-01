‘Good Times’ Star John Amos Dead at Age 84

John Amos, iconic TV father from Good Times and storied actor, has died at age 84. According to his son, K.C. Amos, he died on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles of natrual causes.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” K.C. Amos said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

John Amos built a career that spanned over five decades. Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1939, Amos was best remembered for portraying James Evans Sr. on the groundbreaking TV series Good Times (1974–1976). As the strong, no-nonsense father in the first African American two-parent family on prime-time TV, Amos earned acclaim for his authentic depiction of a working-class father navigating life in a Chicago housing project.

Before Good Times, Amos starred as the beloved weatherman Gordy Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970–1973), showcasing his range in comedic roles. In 1977, he delivered a memorable performance in Roots, the Emmy Award-winning miniseries based on Alex Haley’s book. His portrayal of Kunta Kinte’s older self cemented his place in television history and earned him an Emmy nomination.

Amos also enjoyed success in film, with notable roles in movies like Coming to America (1988), where he played Cleo McDowell, the owner of McDowell’s restaurant. He reprised the role in the sequel Coming 2 America (2021).

Amos worked steadily in dramatic and comedic roles throughout his career, appearing in shows like The West Wing, Two and a Half Men, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His commanding presence and versatile talent earned him respect as one of Hollywood’s most enduring actors.