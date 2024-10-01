Tuesday (Oct. 1) Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, targeting cities including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The Iron Dome defense system, with U.S. assistance, intercepted many of the missiles, and no casualties were reported by the Israeli military. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation, stating, “Iran made a big mistake tonight—and it will pay for it.”

He extended his warning to other adversaries like Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran, emphasizing Israel’s stance: “Whoever attacks us, we will attack them.”

The U.S. State Department condemned the attack, calling it a “significant escalation” and affirming Israel’s right to defend itself. While it did not rule out targeting Iran’s nuclear program, the U.S. committed to working closely with Israel on a response and discussing next steps with regional partners.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a terrorist attack in southern Tel Aviv left eight people dead.

Get this, the Palestinian Mujahidin Movement, also known as Palestinian Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for the shooting and stabbing spree at a tram station. Israeli police labeled it a terror attack, with two suspects killed by authorities. Twelve people were injured, six seriously. Emergency responders described arriving amidst ongoing gunfire and treating victims with gunshot wounds at the scene.

This violence follows Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon, aimed at pushing Hezbollah forces away from its border after weeks of conflict. Israeli strikes have killed over 1,000 people and displaced nearly 1 million in Lebanon, according to local officials.