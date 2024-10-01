Grammy nominated, NY Times Best Selling Author, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is set to host the 4th Annual Sno Ball Gala, a night of glamor and giving back, on Thursday, October 3, 2024. This highly anticipated event will take place at a private location, with proceeds benefiting The Street Dreamz Foundation.

The evening promises to be a spectacular affair, featuring a star-studded guest list, gourmet dining, and entertainment. Comedian Mike Epps will serve as the master of ceremonies, bringing his signature humor to the gala. Guests will dance the night away to the beats of the renowned DJ Cassidy.

A highlight of the evening will be the silent and live auctions, offering attendees the chance to bid on exclusive items and experiences while supporting a worthy cause.

The Street Dreamz Foundation, founded by Jeezy, is dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth through education, entrepreneurship, and community development programs. All proceeds from the Sno Ball Gala will directly support the foundation’s initiatives.

“The Sno Ball Gala is more than just a night of entertainment,” says Jeezy. “It’s about coming together as a community to make a real difference in the lives of young people who need our support. I’m grateful for everyone who contributes to making this event a success year after year.”

For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://streetdreamzfoundation.org/sno-ball/