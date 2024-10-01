Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Named Third Best Song Of The Decade

Kendrick Lamar’s uber-popular “Not Like Us” diss track aimed at Drake has been named one of the three top songs of the decade…well, at least up to 2024.

Yesterday (Sept. 30), Pitchfork released a 100-song list from the “roaring 20s” of the 21st Century, described as “the greatest songs that moved culture, coined genres, and are still stuck in our heads.”

Lamar’s track, produced by DJ Mustard, is atop other Hip-Hop classics, including Lil Yachty’s “Poland”(#100), Ice Spice’s “Mumch” (#41), and Cardi B.’s “W.A.P.” featuring Megan Thee Stallion(#22).

Pitchfork‘s Alphonse Pierre wrote of their ranking: “Having contradicting feelings about Kendrick Lamar music isn’t anything new (hello, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers), but ‘Not Like Us’ feels like one of the most complicated rap songs ever. No matter what you say about it, you will be a hypocrite in some way. Forcing you to consider your listening habits, like barely any Billboard chart toppers have before.”

Pierre added, “And like To Pimp a Butterfly’s ‘Alright’ on steroids, the phrase in the title of ‘Not Like Us’ was quickly commodified and absorbed into the cultural lexicon, turning what was initially Kendrick’s celebration of hip-hop culture and ousting of Drake from it into a branding opportunity chauffeuring Kendrick to the Super Bowl half-time show. That has gone on to soften the impact of ‘Not Like Us;’ one of the final nails in the coffin was Kendrick doing the track five times in a row on an Amazon stream. For that reason, giving it any larger cultural significance feels icky, though it will live on as the kind of omnipresent rap banger that doesn’t come along too often anymore.”