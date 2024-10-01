Lil Reese Arrested in Houston on Assault Charges, Denies Allegations

Rapper Lil Reese was arrested early Monday morning (Sept. 30) at The Address nightclub in Houston, Texas, following a warrant issued for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, has been charged with aggravated assault of a family or household member, with accusations including strangling and punching the woman.

Eyewitnesses reported that Houston police were at the club and took Lil Reese into custody, where he was later denied bond.

In response to the arrest, his attorney, Carl Moore, released a statement maintaining the rapper’s innocence. “Mr. Taylor vehemently denies these false accusations. We look forward to his day in court,” Moore stated.

Advertisement