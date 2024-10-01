LVMH Sells Off-White to Bluestar Alliance, Passing on Virgil Abloh’s Legacy

Luxury conglomerate LVMH announced Monday that it has sold Off-White LLC, the parent company of the Off-White brand, to brand management firm Bluestar Alliance. While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, LVMH described Bluestar Alliance as the “perfect partner” to continue the legacy of Off-White’s late founder, Virgil Abloh.

“Acquiring Off-White™ represents a unique opportunity for Bluestar Alliance to honor and build upon the enduring legacy of Virgil Abloh. His visionary approach to fashion resonates deeply with our core values,” said Bluestar Alliance CEO Joey Gabbay.

Bluestar Alliance, known for managing brands such as Scotch & Soda, Hurley, and Bebe, now adds the globally recognized Off-White to its portfolio. The company will focus on maintaining the brand’s influence and Abloh’s forward-thinking vision within the fashion industry.

Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021, was celebrated for his innovative designs and cultural impact.