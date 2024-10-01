Ms. Lauryn Hill Issues a Response to Pras Michél Accusing Her of Fraud in Lawsuit

Pras Michél, a founding member of the Grammy-winning hip-hop group The Fugees, has filed a lawsuit against bandmate Lauryn Hill, accusing her of fraud and breach of contract related to their shortened 2023 tour and a canceled 2024 tour.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, alleges that Hill mismanaged various aspects of the 2023 tour, including its setup, marketing, and budget. According to the complaint, Hill’s actions were “a veiled and devious attempt to make a big score for herself,” with claims that she siphoned money from the tour guarantees for personal gain.
Variety reports that Pras also accuses Hill of preventing an audit of the tour’s finances, alleging that she withheld funds that should have been shared among the band. The full list of claims against Hill includes fraud, fraud in the inducement, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and refusal to permit an audit of the tour.
Advertisement
The Fugees, known for hits like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not,” had previously reunited for their 2023 tour, which was cut short before it fully launched. The legal battle now casts uncertainty over the future of one of hip-hop’s most iconic groups.
In response to The Source, Ms. Lauryn Hill addresses Pras Michél’s lawsuit: