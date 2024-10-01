Exclusives Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Ms. Lauryn Hill Issues a Response to Pras Michél Accusing Her of Fraud in Lawsuit

October 1, 2024
Shawn Grant
Ms. Lauryn Hill Extends 'Miseducation' 25th Anniversary Tour

Pras Michél, a founding member of the Grammy-winning hip-hop group The Fugees, has filed a lawsuit against bandmate Lauryn Hill, accusing her of fraud and breach of contract related to their shortened 2023 tour and a canceled 2024 tour.


The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, alleges that Hill mismanaged various aspects of the 2023 tour, including its setup, marketing, and budget. According to the complaint, Hill’s actions were “a veiled and devious attempt to make a big score for herself,” with claims that she siphoned money from the tour guarantees for personal gain.

Variety reports that Pras also accuses Hill of preventing an audit of the tour’s finances, alleging that she withheld funds that should have been shared among the band. The full list of claims against Hill includes fraud, fraud in the inducement, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and refusal to permit an audit of the tour.

The Fugees, known for hits like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not,” had previously reunited for their 2023 tour, which was cut short before it fully launched. The legal battle now casts uncertainty over the future of one of hip-hop’s most iconic groups.

“This morning, we filed a complaint for Prakazrel ‘Pras’ Michel against Lauryn Hill and MLH Touring, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case 1:24-cv-07403) for fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. The lawsuit alleges that Ms. Hill exploited Mr. Michel’s vulnerable legal situation, manipulating him into an unfair agreement for The Fugees’ 2023 reunion tour. Ms. Hill’s chronic tardiness was a hallmark of the tour, with shows routinely starting two or more hours late. Hill cancelled the second half of the tour and, at the same time, financially penalized and defrauded Mr. Michel. We assert that Ms. Hill misrepresented critical financial information and concealed her intent to take an excessive 60% share of the tour’s proceeds, leaving Mr. Michel with only 20% instead of the group’s customary one-third split. This legal action aims to hold Ms. Hill accountable and secure justice for Mr. Michel. The lawsuit comes on the cusp of the “Fugees” European tour by Hill and Wyclef Jean, at which Michael will not be performing.”

– Robert S. Meloni, Meloni & McCaffrey

In response to The Source, Ms. Lauryn Hill addresses Pras Michél’s lawsuit:

Some clarity and facts need to be presented. I’ve been silent and pushing through because I understood that Pras was under duress because of his legal battles and that this was perhaps affecting his judgment, state of mind and character.

Fact #1: This baseless lawsuit by Pras is full of false claims and unwarranted attacks. It notably omits that he was advanced overpayment for the last tour and has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill. Last year’s tour was put together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It was being planned whether the Fugees were involved or not.
Fact #2: The tour was expanded to incorporate the Fugees because I found out that Pras was in trouble and would need money to aid his legal defense.

Fact #3: Pras was given a $3M advance for the tour, which he said he required to pay his legal fees. Wyclef and Myself deferred our full advances to make sure he had what he needed and was able to go. I covered most of the tour expenses, as the majority of the tour advance had gone to Pras. An agreement was put in place to secure the repayment of the money he was advanced. Pras has not paid back the money he was advanced, and is currently in breach of this agreement.

Fact #4: Because my tour, band, production, and set up were already happening, the Fugees set utilized this same production. I absorbed most of the expenses myself, produced the show, put together the entire set (with Wyclef’s participation for the Fugees and Wyclef’s set). Pras basically just had to show up and perform.

Fact #5: As of the last tour Pras thanked me for ‘saving his life’. (I have the receipts.)
Fact #6: I am not in the business of kicking anyone, especially when they’re down, which is why I haven’t responded to date. It is absolutely disheartening to see Pras in this position, my band mate and someone I considered a friend but this leads us to Fact #7, which probably should have been Fact #1…

Fact #7: I was not in Pras’ life when he decided to make the unfortunate decision that lead to his current legal troubles. I did not advise that he make that decision and therefore am in no way responsible for his decision and its consequences though I have taken it upon myself to help. Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him.

– Respectfully, MLH