PUMA Hoops & Scoot Henderson Debut Scoot Zeros II

As hype grows around the upcoming basketball season, PUMA Hoops unveils a first look at the Scoot Zeros II, the next evolution of Scoot Henderson’s signature basketball shoe. Following the success of the original Scoot Zero chapter, the Scoot Zeros II delivers the same signature explosive on-court energy and a bold design inspired by Scoot himself.
Throughout the 2024-2025 season, each new drop will feature a variety of colorways, storylines, and collaborations that celebrate Henderson’s unique personality and playing style.
With the Scoot Zeros II, you’ll be locked and loaded, ready to change speed or direction on any trail you choose to blaze. The sleek and personalized design is complete with the iconic “S” branding. The silhouette showcases innovative design features, including a new heel badge, a fast-eyeleting system, and a lockdown webbing support system. Scoot Zeros II is also packed with cutting-edge technology; the PWRtape, TPU Proplate, and Nitro midsole provide optimal performance and comfort. The shoe’s high-performance rubber outsole features innovative Scoot branding and design cues inspired by Scoot’s DNA.
The premier colorway of the Scoot Zeros II will drop on December 20th and will be available at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs.