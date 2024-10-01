feature featured Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories News Exclusives

Rich Homie Quan Posthumous Video For “Song Cry” Released, Includes Funeral Scenes

October 1, 2024
Sha Be Allah
Rich Homie Quan's Family Releases an Official Statement

Rich Homie Quan’s energy and contribution to Hip-Hop music will not fade anytime soon, especially with the release of his emotional new video, “Song Cry.”


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Quan was already filming this video when he died, so the video, which dropped yesterday, mixes pre-recorded footage with clips from his funeral. The visual celebrates the life of the Atlanta legend and includes other Hip hop celebs, such as Boosie and D.C. Young Fly, who are celebrating life along with RHQ in his last moments.

Scenes from the funeral, like when the white doves were released, will definitely be tearjerkers for anyone who is a fan of the late “Some Type Of Way” rapper.

Advertisement

Quan died just one month before his 35th birthday at home with his girlfriend resent. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.