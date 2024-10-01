People have a lot of time and apparently money on their hands. In the world of weird election season oddities, a man recently went viral for smashing a guitar he believed was autographed by Taylor Swift after spending $4,000 on it. The video, which has been widely shared, shows the man using a hammer to destroy the guitar at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner, an event supporting agricultural education. The act left many viewers puzzled as to why anyone would destroy such a seemingly valuable item.

There’s a happy ending to this. It turns out that old Billy Joe Fed Bob here paid $4,000 for what was a *fake Taylor Swift guitar. I so love it when they get shafted by their own kind.😎 pic.twitter.com/m1izZbzKAZ — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) October 1, 2024

However, Swift’s team has since stated that the guitar was not authentically signed by the pop star. The fact that they took the time out to address this insanity is surprising.

Get this, a source close to Swift’s merchandise team told HuffPost that the guitar lacked a certificate of authenticity, which is standard for any legitimate Swift-signed memorabilia. The source also confirmed that Swift did not sign the guitar in question.

What’s more, after the video’s release, one fan commented, “The funniest part is that this definitely a fake signed guitar, like it has the wrong Era’s Tour logo and font, I’m crying republicans are sooo stupid.”

While Ellis County Wild Game Dinner reportedly claimed to have a certificate of authenticity, they are dodging questions from media outlets seeking comments or well, proof. In the footage, the man is seen laughing as he smashes the guitar, but the reason behind the act remains unclear. Some speculate that it was politically motivated, given the timing of Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The head scratcher invoked more response on socials. Several online users criticized the destruction, with one person remarking, “$4000 could have gone to any number of charities & this dimwitted, MAGA mad dog of an old fart spent it to performatively destroy a guitar signed by Taylor Swift.”

ICYMI, Swift’s political involvement, including her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, has been praised by figures like Vice President Harris herself, who called Swift “an incredible artist” with courage in her career for standing up for what she believes is right. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also expressed gratitude for Swift’s endorsement, noting her influence and advocacy for important social and political issues.

There are some weird people out there and weird, is putting it lightly.