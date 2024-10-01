Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Extends Historic Billboard Hot 100 Reign to 12 Weeks

Shaboozey’s smash hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100, notching its 12th week at No. 1. The track, which became Shaboozey’s first Hot 100 chart-topper in July, has now doubled the reign of any other No. 1 this year, surpassing Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help,” featuring Morgan Wallen, which held the top spot for six weeks.

According to Billboard, the song also ties for the third-longest rule of the decade, cementing Shaboozey’s status as one of 2024’s biggest breakout stars. In addition to its Hot 100 success, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” further extends its dominance on the Hot Country Songs chart, where it has now spent 16 weeks at No. 1.

With its infectious blend of country, hip-hop, and Shaboozey’s signature style, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has become a defining anthem of the year, continuing to resonate with listeners and break records.

