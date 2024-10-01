Snoop Dogg has been a trailblazer since his debut album Doggystyle hit the charts, and his laid-back persona, distinctive rap style, and business savvy have solidified him as one of the most recognized rappers in the world. But Snoop isn’t just a music legend—he’s built a successful empire through creative endorsements and partnerships, aligning with his authentic, larger-than-life personality. One of the most enduring and surprising collaborations in his portfolio is with none other than lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.

Journalist Courtney Brown recently caught up with Snoop Dogg where they discussed his latest collaboration with Stewart: the launch of the “Hold the Phone” Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters. Just in time for the holiday season, this new venture continues to showcase the playful chemistry between the two while offering a product that’s as stylish as it is practical.

The “Hold the Phone” Case: Where Style Meets Functionality

The limited-edition “Hold the Phone” Case is BIC’s latest release, designed for iPhone 15 users who want to keep their phones—and their favorite BIC EZ Reach Lighter—close at hand. Priced at $49.99, the phone case comes with two custom lighters, each reflecting Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s distinct personalities and signature designs. It’s a fun yet functional way to ensure you’ve got your lighter within reach at all times, whether for lighting candles or sparking up the grill.

Advertisement

Snoop shared his inspiration behind this collaboration: “Martha and I know how to kick it and have a good time, so whenever we get the chance to link up and work together, I’m all in. If you haven’t peeped my BIC EZ Reach Lighter series yet, you better slide through and check them out. They’re a vibe and the ‘Hold the Phone’ Case was inspired by my BIC EZ Reach designs.”

This isn’t the first time Snoop and Martha have teamed up with BIC EZ Reach Lighters. The duo has been collaborating for years, turning ordinary items into must-have accessories by adding their unique flair. Snoop emphasized that, for him, it’s always about balancing style with utility: “I always like to keep it fly, but I also need to keep it functional too. That’s something Martha and I have always connected on – why settle when you can have both style and functionality? That’s exactly what the ‘Hold the Phone’ Case by BIC EZ Reach brings to the table.”

The Dynamic Duo’s Chemistry

Snoop and Martha’s unlikely friendship has long been a source of fascination and joy for fans. Their collaborations—from cooking shows to product lines—highlight their easygoing chemistry and mutual respect. With the “Hold the Phone” Case, BIC continues to tap into this dynamic, blending both Snoop’s cool factor and Martha’s impeccable sense of style.

“We enjoy working together. It’s real and genuine,” Snoop said. “We keep coming back because it’s enjoyable to do this all as a team.”

Jeany Mui, Marketing Director at BIC Flame for Life, echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about the latest collaboration: “The ‘Hold the Phone’ Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters is another fun and playful idea celebrating our longstanding partnership with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Their chemistry continues to inspire trendy and practical accessories, and we’re thrilled to launch another must-have ahead of the holiday season.”

The Perfect Blend of Practicality and Fun

Martha Stewart also shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, noting how it brings a touch of flair to an everyday essential. “I keep one of my own BIC EZ Reach Lighter designs in nearly every room of my home, and with the launch of our ‘Hold the Phone’ by Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters, I can easily bring my favorite lighters with me on-the-go. Why not make your everyday items fashionable too?”

With its 1.45-inch extended wand, the BIC EZ Reach Lighter is perfect for those hard-to-reach places, offering both ease and safety. And with the “Hold the Phone” Case, you’ll never have to worry about misplacing your lighter again.

A Must-Have for the Holidays

Starting Friday, October 4, consumers can head to BIC’s website to purchase the limited-edition iPhone 15-compatible* Martha Stewart or Snoop Dogg-themed “Hold the Phone” Cases. Each case, priced at $49.99, comes with two BIC EZ Reach Lighters and is available while supplies last. With the holiday season just around the corner, this collaboration is sure to be a hit, combining convenience, creativity, and a whole lot of personality.

Snoop Dogg’s ability to continually reinvent himself through partnerships like this one is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit. From his iconic debut album to collaborations that span industries, Snoop remains a model for artists and creatives looking to merge authenticity with innovation. Whether it’s his music, his culinary ventures, or his work with BIC, Snoop Dogg’s impact goes far beyond the mic. And as long as there are opportunities to innovate, he’ll be there, lighting the way—sometimes literally.

Available on Amazon, Walmart, and more!