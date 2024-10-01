Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy was arrested last night for what Scottsdale Police are calling a case of “extreme DUI”.

Scottsdale PD reported that they pulled Lacy over Monday night after they noticed the NFL star committing several moving violations. When he stopped, Lacy was showing signs of being overtly intoxicated, thus, the 34-year-old was arrested and booked on four separate DUI charges, including “Extreme DUI — BAC .20 or more.”

Lacy was also charged for “liquor – possess open container in vehicle,” among his host of infractions ,according to a police statement.

A spokesperson from the facility where Lacy was held said that he was released early this morning(October 1). There were no other details about his arrest available at press time.

Lacy, know as one of the toughest offensive backs in the NFL, rushed for over 2,000 yards and 20 TDs in his first two seasons after being drafted by Green Bay in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft in 2013. He left the league after a bid with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.