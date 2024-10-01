Sam Hodde/Getty Images

After 13 seasons donning No. 11 with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson is starting fresh with the Dallas Mavericks, wearing a new number in tribute to one of his childhood idols, Reggie Miller. Thompson, now repping No. 31, is poised to make an immediate impact alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

“When me and [Kyrie Irving] have the ball, you basically can’t help from Klay because if you leave him wide open, he’s going to make it,” Dončić said.

Thompson, renowned for his lethal shooting, adds a new dynamic to the Mavs’ offense as they look to compete for a deep playoff run this season. His connection to Miller, one of the NBA’s greatest shooters, adds another layer to his storied career as he begins this new chapter in Dallas.

