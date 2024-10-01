NBAE via Getty Images



In a historic moment for the NBA, 39-year-old LeBron James took center stage at his 22nd career Media Day, joined by his eldest son, Bronny James, marking the league’s first-ever active father-son duo. The Los Angeles Lakers’ annual event gave fans their first glimpse of the duo as teammates, a milestone LeBron has long dreamed of.

LeBron, entering his 21st season, expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s a lot of excitement. Just a pure joy.”

The James duo is poised to captivate basketball fans worldwide as they make history together, a story that adds yet another chapter to LeBron’s legendary NBA legacy.

