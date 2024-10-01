Today, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced a series of undercard matchups for the ninth installment of its Most Valuable Prospects series as the company expands into Puerto Rico, taking place in Caguas, Puerto Rico at the Coliseo Roger Mendoza on Friday, October 11th, available globally on DAZN. Most Valuable Prospects 9 will be headlined by 23-year-old Puerto Rican National Team star Jan Paul Rivera (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. 22-year-old Andy “Skeletor” Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) in a 8-round featherweight bout for the WBO Youth World title.

Joining the undercard will be MVP’s young sensation Krystal Rosado (4-0, 2 KOs), who will face Mexico’s Perla Lomeli (6-2) in a 6-round super bantamweight bout, and MVP’s three-time US national boxing champion and high-fashion model Alexis “Chop Chop” Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) in a 4-round middleweight bout. Rounding out the main card will be an 8-round welterweight bout between Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) vs. Caguas, Puerto Rico native Omar Rosario (13-1, 4 KOs).

The preliminary card will feature a 6-round super featherweight bout between Caguas, Puerto Rico’s own William “Yeyo” Colón (4-0, 2 KO’s) vs. fellow Puerto Rican Jan “El Pescador” Pomales Rivera (7-3, 4 KOs) and an 8 round battle between undefeated heavyweights Herich Ruiz (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Travorus Barnes (6-0, 5 KOs). Carlos Jamil De Leon (1-0, 1 KO), the 19-year-old San Juan native and Puerto Rican amateur champion, will also join the preliminary card.

Universal Promotions will serve as the official promoter with Boxlab Promotions serving as co-promoter for Most Valuable Prospects 9, presented by CELSIUS Live Fit Essential Energy. The event marks a significant milestone for MVP as it brings its up-and-coming talent showcase series to Puerto Rican soil for the first time in partnership with MVP’s boxing trailblazer, the most decorated Puerto Rican champion of all time, Amanda Serrano and her manager Jordan Maldonado. MVP’s expanding venture in Puerto Rico aims to spotlight the island’s rich boxing heritage and identify development opportunities with Puerto Rican talent. Tickets for Most Valuable Prospects 9 are on sale now at ticketera.com.