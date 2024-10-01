The initiative highlights several black-owned businesses in Atlanta offering discounts, exclusive products, and more, all in the name of self-care

Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) celebrated the upcoming anniversary of her debut mixtape, Last Day of Summer, by giving back to her community with the relaunch of “Buy Black Women Sh*t.” The initiative took place on the actual last day of the Summer season, September 22, and had Summer highlighting a group of Black women-owned businesses that push for self-care in the Atlanta area with an activation that offered fans access to discounts, products, and more.

The initiative was also in partnership with LVRN Cares, the powerhouse label’s philanthropic arm that aims to assist underrepresented communities. Some of the businesses that participated in this year’s event include City Dogz, Lot23 Chandler, The Secret Garden, The Lash Vault, Dope People Meet, Sati Yoga & Wellness, The Lash Vault, Atlanta Curves, and more. The directory for the initiative will be available on Walker’s website until September 22, 2025. Walker first launched the initiative last year on September 22, which is also “Summer Walker Day” in Atlanta.

Last Day of Summer was released in October 2018 and propelled Walker into the spotlight and spawned her multi-platinum single, “Girls Need Love,” and the celebrated remix featuring Drake, which soared to No. 2 on the Hot R&B and entered the top 40 of the Hot 100. She also released the revamped version of Last Day of Summer (Sped-Up) after the viral explosion of her sped-up platinum-certified single “Karma,” which created spikes in her streams, went No. 2 on the Hot R&B and entered the top 40 of the Hot 100.