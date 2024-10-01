On this date in 2014, a One9, Erik Parker and Anthony Saleh-produced documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival celebrating the illustrious career of Queensbridge rap legend Nasir Jones titled Nas: Time Is Illmatic.

Dropping two decades to the date of the release of Nas’ incomparable debut album Illmatic, the doc dives into Nas entire childhood before the industry, including witnessing the death of his best friend and first DJ Willie “Ill Will” Graham, who Nas honored by naming his production company Ill Will Productions. Time Is Illmatic also explicitly explains the impact of Nas in Hip Hop culture coming from his peers such as Busta Rhymes, Q-Tip(who produced “One Love”) and superproducer Pharrell Williams.

Time Is Illmatic was considered by Variety magazine to be a likely contender to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, but did not receive a nomination. Nevertheless, Time Is Illmatic is a very informative and insightful look into one of the greatest minds Hip Hop culture has ever seen.

