R. Kelly’s daughter says that she has a “heartbreaking secret” to reveal that will come to light in her new documentary about her troubled father.

Buku Abi aka Joanne Kelly is slated to drop her doc titled R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, which will air on October 11 on TVEI streaming service. The new documentary will feature interviews from Buku herself, her brother Robert Kelly Jr. and R. Kelly’s ex-wife Drea.

In the doc’s trailer, Buku tearfully admits, “For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me. I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life.” Buku adds, “Nobody wants to be the child of the father that is out here hurting women and children.”

His ex-wife says in the trailer, “What he did to me, he did to me, but you didn’t have to do it to my kids.”

Meanwhile, R. Kelly has been trying to have the convictions for his sexual crimes overturned, petitioning the United States Supreme Court in July on the basis that his alleged crimes occurred decades ago and the charges therefore fall outside the statute of limitations.

The Supreme Court will decide whether to hear the appeal in the coming months.