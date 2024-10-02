Babyface Ray Announces 17-Date ‘Wavy Navy University’ Tour

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is set to embark on a 17-date tour supporting his latest album, The Kid That Did. The tour starts on December 2nd in San Francisco and includes stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, New York, and Chicago. The tour will also feature a performance at Rolling Loud Miami before culminating in a special hometown show at Detroit’s Fillmore on Feb.7th, coinciding with Ray’s birthday and marking his biggest headline show.

Pre-sale tickets for artists will be available starting Oct. 2nd at 10 AM local time, and public sales will commence on Oct. 4th at 10 AM local time.

Ray’s third album, The Kid That Did, features a motivational cameo from mega-agent Rich Paul and collaborations with notable artists like G-Herbo, Veeze, and Peezy, debuting at #1 on the Apple Music Hip-Hop charts and securing the #2 spot overall, just behind Sabrina Carpenter.

The album’s momentum surged when a clip of Ray’s locker room performance for Coach Prime’s University of Colorado football team went viral. The clip captured a thrilling moment after a last-minute touchdown.

With singles like “Wavy Navy University” and “Count Money,” The Kid That Did reflects Ray’s journey from the streets of Detroit to rap stardom, serving as a blueprint for his path to success.