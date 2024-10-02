Today, Black Star announces the physical release of their 2022 sophomore album No Fear of Time, available on vinyl and CD for the first time ever, November 22nd via Rhymesayers Entertainment. Pre-order available at blackstarkeepshining.com.

“The initial release of this album in itself was an artistic statement,” stated Rhymesayers CEO Siddiq Sayers. “To be bold enough to bring this highly anticipated album to fans in a non-traditional way that centers the art and artist first is exactly what artistic independence is about. That spirit is at the core of what we’ve done at Rhymesayers for close to 30 years, and we’re proud to bring this album from a group so important to the culture into the world in the physical form.”

No Fear of Time finally reunites one of the greatest hip-hop duos of all-time nearly a quarter century after their debut. Group members yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, both enormously influential hip hop artists in their own right, first joined forces as Black Star to deliver their iconic 1998 breakout, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, which quickly became one of hip-hop’s most revered works and launched both already-rising stars into the stratosphere.

After years spent nurturing their respective solo careers, the duo returned with the Madlib-produced No Fear of Time in 2022, recorded guerrilla-style around the globe in hotels and in dressing rooms at Dave Chappelle’s shows over the course of four years and released exclusively via the podcast platform Luminary. Luminary is also the home of The Midnight Miracle podcast, which the duo hosted with Chappelle. An official video was produced for album highlight “So Be It,” which the duo also performed during their SNL debut, as well as a lyric video for “o.G.”

The album will be available on single-LP vinyl, CD, and cassette, along with a limited deluxe double-LP that includes both the main version and the instrumentals, each pressed on 180-gram vinyl in unique color treatments blending opaque white and opaque gold with translucent black ice and a metallic star effect. This deluxe vinyl edition is limited to 2000 units and features a foil stamped and numbered matte gatefold jacket, two full-color printed record sleeves, an 8-page matte lyric booklet, and an exclusive silver foil laminated heavyweight insert. Additionally, 300 units of the deluxe vinyl will be available as a premium bundle, which will include everything in the deluxe 2xLP vinyl package, with insert hand-signed by all three artists – yasiin bey, Talib Kweli and Madlib – along with a No Fear of Time t-shirt and a pair of Black Star slipmats.