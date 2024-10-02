Diddy just broke his silence by denying a series of new allegations while currently behind bars. His legal team, led by attorney Erica Wolff, responded to accusations brought by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents over 100 individuals alleging abuse. The claims include accusations of misconduct involving adults and 25 individuals who were under age at the time of the alleged incidents.

Wolff issued a firm statement asserting Combs’ innocence: “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

While at a press conference on October 1, Buzbee provided details of several claims, alleging that Combs engaged in inappropriate behavior in a professional setting and during social events. One incident allegedly involved a young person attending a work-related event, while another claim involved a female who was allegedly drugged at a party.

What’s more, Buzbee also mentioned allegations involving the misuse of substances to impair individuals’ awareness. In one case, he described a woman who claims she was drugged during a group dinner in Miami. According to the allegations, the woman later woke up in an unfamiliar setting with injuries.

As you all well know, Combs is facing charges related to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in illegal activities.