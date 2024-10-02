EARTHGANG Announces New Album Perfect Fantasy, Lead Single Featuring T-Pain

GRAMMY-nominated Atlanta rap duo EARTHGANG has announced their upcoming album Perfect Fantasy, set to release on October 29th. The highly anticipated album’s lead single, “Love You More” featuring T-Pain, will drop on October 11th.

Alongside the album announcement, EARTHGANG revealed two headlining shows—one in Mexico City on October 29th and another in Tokyo on December 5th. Perfect Fantasy is heavily inspired by Japanese culture and continues the duo’s experimental EARTHGANG VS. The Algorithm series, following the release of the ROBOPHOBIA EP earlier this year. That project featured collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Spillage Village, and Tommy Newport.

Perfect Fantasy delves into the growing influence of artificial intelligence on society, with EARTHGANG imagining a world where humans can live more freely, beyond the constraints of technology. The album is expected to further explore the themes of societal control and futuristic landscapes introduced in ROBOPHOBIA.

2024 has been a busy year for EARTHGANG, who also released the collaborative SNAKEGANG EP with Snakehips over the summer. With the upcoming release of Perfect Fantasy, the duo continues to push creative boundaries and expand their sound.